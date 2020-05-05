Bradford fire takes several departments to fight

BRADFORD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Bradford Fire Department responded to calls for a structure fire in the 400 block of North Miami Street Monday night.
According to the Piqua Daily Call, the fire started shortly after 11 p.m. and ultimately required multiple fire departments to fight.
Fire fighters from the Covington Fire Department and Piqua Fire Department joined in to help pour thousands of gallons of water on the fire.
Authorities have not yet reported on injuries, they were still on the scene as of 1:35 a.m.
2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story as it develops.
