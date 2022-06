DAYTON (WDTN) – Longtime sports talk host Mark Schlemmer died on Monday morning at the age of 65 after battling multiple illnesses the past few years. A former UD baseball coach, Schlemmer worked at 980 WONE and most recently with 1410 ESPN as a co-host on the Kinner & Schlemmer show.

