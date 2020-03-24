Breaking News
DP&L employee tests positive for COVID-19
Live Now
2 NEWS at 6 is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 112 active closings. Click for more details.

Local Olympian reacts to Tokyo postponement

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON (WDTN) – Greenville’s Clayton Murphy, who won a Bronze Medal in the 2016 Rio Games, says the Tokyo Olympics delay doesn’t diminish the desire to compete. The USA track athlete is currently in Portland, Oregon training. The 25 year-old former Tri-Village and University of Akron star says he’s pleased that the IOC made its decision sooner rather than later. Murphy says he and some fellow athletes are anticipating a really special and unique Olympic gathering in 2021.

READ MORE: Japan, IOC agree to postpone summer Olympics until 2021

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from 2 Sports

More Ohio State University
More University of Dayton
More Wright State University
More Dayton Dragons
More Operation Football

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS