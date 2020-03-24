DAYTON (WDTN) – Greenville’s Clayton Murphy, who won a Bronze Medal in the 2016 Rio Games, says the Tokyo Olympics delay doesn’t diminish the desire to compete. The USA track athlete is currently in Portland, Oregon training. The 25 year-old former Tri-Village and University of Akron star says he’s pleased that the IOC made its decision sooner rather than later. Murphy says he and some fellow athletes are anticipating a really special and unique Olympic gathering in 2021.
READ MORE: Japan, IOC agree to postpone summer Olympics until 2021
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Local Olympian reacts to Tokyo postponement
- Trump hopes to lift social distancing guidelines by Easter
- Travel organizations call on Congress for help amid virus pandemic
- WATCH LIVE: President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Tuesday briefing
- 13 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Montgomery County, officials give update on response plans