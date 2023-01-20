BUFFALO, New York (WDTN) – When Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football, everyone in Cincinnati wanted to do anything they could to help.

Bengals medical staff, coaches, players and fans all wanted be there for the Buffalo Bills. And now that Cincinnati is in Buffalo this week for Sunday’s AFC Divisional game, Bills Mafia is trying to return the favor.

One local Buffalo businessman is even selling shirts to show support of both teams. The message: Two teams, one family.

“We’re actually trying to appreciate what Cincinnati did for the whole city of Buffalo and the world by being a sportsman and saying to the Bills, ‘take care of your player and we’ll worry about football after’,” said owner of Burkey’s Sportswear Matty Burke.

“By doing that, we ended up with a home game and I thought what better way can we thank the city of Cincinnati, but also help the city of Buffalo. So, all the proceeds that we generate from these shirts will feed the needy in Buffalo and the homeless,” said Burke.

The Bengals and Bill will meet in the AFC Divisional Playoffs on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.