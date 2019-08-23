Lloyd leads Dragons over Tincaps 7-2

Dayton, OHIO (WDTN) Matt Lloyd collected three hits including a double and Miguel Hernandez added three hits and a run batted in to lead the Dayton Dragons to a 7-2 victory over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Thursday night. The win was the Dragons third straight. They will try to complete a sweep of the series with Fort Wayne on Friday.

Hernandez has enjoyed three straight multi-hit games, going 8 for 9. He saw a streak of seven straight hits come to an end three short of the league record when he grounded out in the seventh inning.

The Dragons took a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Juan Martinez started the rally with a base hit to center field and scored on a double to left by Lloyd to make it 1-0. With two outs in the inning, Hernandez delivered a double to center field to drive in Jay Schuyler from first base to give the Dragons a 2-0 lead. The Dragons added another run in the fifth when Cameron Warren singled, went to second on a hit by Hernandez, to third on Miles Gordon’s sacrifice, and scored on Michael Siani’s sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.

Fort Wayne got a two-run home run from Dwanya Williams-Sutton in the sixth to cut the Dayton lead to 3-2, and the TinCaps loaded the bases in that same inning before Dragons reliever Tyler Gibson got a ground out to Hernandez at shortstop to end the threat. In the eighth, they put the first two men on base against Gibson, but he again pitched out of trouble, getting a double play grounder to Juan Martinez at third base.

The Dragons took command of the game with four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Warren’s two-out, two-run single was the big hit, and Hernandez followed with an RBI single as the Dragons went ahead 7-2. Matt Pidich pitched a scoreless ninth inning to close out the Dragons win.

Dragons starting pitcher Eduardo Salazar fired four scoreless innings before coming out of the game with a 2-0 lead. Salazar allowed three hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Gibson (1-0) was credited with the win. He worked two and two-thirds innings, allowing two hits and no runs with two walks and two strikeouts.

The Dragons finished the night with 12 hits, giving them 64 over their last six games. Warren and Schuyler each had two hits along with the three-hit nights by Lloyd and Hernandez.

Up Next: The Dragons (26-33, 54-75) close out the series against Fort Wayne (24-35, 57-70) on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. before beginning a seven-game road trip on Saturday at Lake County. Clate Schmidt (1-0, 2.39) will start for the Dragons on Friday against Fort Wayne’s Adrian Martinez (5-4, 3.63).

