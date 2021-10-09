COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s homecoming at Ohio Stadium, and Ohio State is taking on Maryland on Saturday afternoon.

The Buckeyes are seventh in the Associated Press with a 4-1 record, and the Terrapins are also 4-1.

Follow along for updates from the NBC4 Sports team.

1st Quarter

Maryland receiver Jeshaun Jones goes down with an injury on the second play of the game. The Terps are already playing without star receiver Dontay Demus who’s out for the year with a knee injury.

Ohio State gets a sack on third down to force Maryland to settle for a field goal attempt. The 38-yard kick is good. Terps lead 3-0 with 10:20 left in the first quarter.