ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WCMH) — Ohio State’s mammoth encounter with archrivals Michigan is here as the two undefeated sides clash at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines enter the game with identical 11-0 records and the home team will be missing a notable figure. Michigan is without head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines as he continues to serve his suspension amidst a sign-stealing investigation. OSU will be missing starting safety Lathan Ransom but see the return of two defensive starters, including linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and tackle Mike Hall Jr.

OSU is looking to snap a two-game losing streak against Michigan with its last win coming in 2019. The Wolverines are looking to beat the Buckeyes for a third straight time which they have not done since 1995-97. The Buckeyes are 3.5-point underdogs, the first time they are underdogs versus Michigan since 2018.

Whoever wins the game will clinch a spot in next week’s Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis and face Iowa for the conference title. The loser will sit on the sidelines next week and will wait and hope that they can sneak its way into the final four-team College Football Playoff.

Follow below for a live game updates

End of 3rd Quarter Ohio State 17 Michigan 24

3rd Quarter

Wolverines nail FG to open second-half: The first drive of the third quarter lasted only five plays for Michigan, would went up seven points after a 50-yard field goal from James Turner. Michigan 17, Ohio State 10

Henderson ties the game for Ohio State: The Buckeyes punched the Wolverines with a stream of runs on a 12-play drive that included nine running plays. Henderson punched it in from three yards out with the extra points tying things up. Ohio State 17, Michigan 17

Michigan lineman suffers serious leg injury: During Michigan’s second drive of the third quarter, offensive lineman Zak Zinter suffered a leg injury with 2:19 left in the quarter. He was taken off with a full leg cast on a stretcher.

Corum’s 2nd touchdown gives Michigan lead back: The play after Zinter’s injury, Corum ran from the left side for a 22-yard rushing touchdown. His second TD of the game regained the lead for the Wolverines. Michigan 24, Ohio State 17

Buckeyes go three-and-out: The crowd in Ann Arbor raised its volume as OSU could not muster a first down on the following drive.

Halftime Stats

Passing: [OSU] Kyle McCord (12/19, 156 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT), [MIC] J.J. McCarthy (8/11, 85 yards, 1 TD)

Rushing: [OSU] TreVeyon Henderson (8 carries, 19 yards), [MIC] Blake Corum (9 carries, 19 yards, 1 TD)

Receiving: [OSU] Marvin Harrison Jr. (2 catches, 68 yards), [MIC] Roman Wilson (2 catches, 31 yards, 1 TD)

Total Yards: Ohio State (193), Michigan (119)

4th Down conversions: Ohio State (0-0), Michigan (3-3)

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) rushes for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9)kk is pressured by Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers (22) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) is stopped by Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers (22) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 25: Roman Wilson #1 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second quarter in the game at Michigan Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 25: Blake Corum #2 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first quarter in the game at Michigan Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 25: Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a touchdown against Ja’Den McBurrows #18 of the Michigan Wolverines during the second quarter in the game at Michigan Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 25: Fans watch during the first quarter in the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 25: J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines scrambles against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first quarter in the game at Michigan Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 25: Steele Chambers #22 of the Ohio State Buckeyes tackles Blake Corum #2 of the Michigan Wolverines during the first quarter in the game at Michigan Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Ohio State wide receiver Xavier Johnson (0) rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

1st Quarter

Buckeyes go three-and-out to start: After two TreVeyon Henderson runs, Ohio State could not convert on 3rd and 4 with Emeka Egbuka dropping a Kyle McCord pass.

Wolverines punt on first drive: The Buckeyes defense got off to the same start as the Wolverines, forcing a three-and-out and only allowing five yards.

OSU punts after maiden first down: On its second drive, the Buckeyes got its opening first down on a dump pass from McCord to Henderson. A screen pass to Xavier Johnson on 3rd and 10 fell a yard short from continuing the drive.

Michigan can’t move the chains on second drive: The Wolverines offense went three-and-out again after runs from Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards, and quarterback J.J. McCarthy only went for eight yards.

McCord throws interception deep in own territory: The first play of OSU’s third drive was the game’s first turnover. McCord threw to a slanting Marvin Harrison Jr. and the pass was intercepted by Michigan’s Will Johnson to get into the red zone.

Wolverines capitalize with Corum touchdown: The interception put Michigan at the Ohio State seven-yard line. The Wolverines used the short field to score the first touchdown as Corum dove in on a 4th and goal right at the goal line. Michigan 7, Ohio State 0

Buckeyes respond with field goal: OSU had its best drive on offense with McCord finding Marvin Harrison Jr. on a third down for a 24-yard gain. The Buckeyes ended the drive with a 43-yard field goal from Jayden Fielding put them on the board. Ohio State 3, Michigan 7

2nd Quarter

Michigan TD extends lead after long drive: The Wolverines extended its lead after a masterful 14-play, 75-yard drive that included two 4th down conversions. McCarthy found Roman Wilson from 22 yards out for a touchdown on 3rd and 10. Michigan 14, Ohio State 3

Egbuka scores first Buckeyes touchdown: Ohio State got the response it needed after going down 11 points. An 8-lay, 73-yard drive was highlighted by a 32-yard catch by Cade Stover and a simple three-yard TD catch by Egbuka. Ohio State 10, Michigan 14

Hall Jr. sack stops Michigan in its tracks: The Buckeyes momentum increase continued after a Mike Hall Jr. sacked McCarthy on a 3rd and 5. Michigan did execute a big punt as Tommy Doman pinned OSU at its own two-yard line.

Buckeyes miss field goal to go into halftime: McCord unleashed the biggest play of the first half with a 42-yard throw to Harrison Jr. from the OSU 14-yard line. Fielding came on and missed a 52-yard field goal just wide to the left.