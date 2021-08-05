Here are the proposed stadium improvements in the new Progressive Field lease

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined the owner of the Cleveland Indians and local leaders Thursday to talk about the lease for Progressive Field.

Press Secretary Dan Tierney told FOX 8 earlier this month the governor was asked to assist with the “lease negotiations” by Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish.

The current lease expires in 2023.

The city, county, state, and team came to an agreement on a proposed 15-year lease.

The new lease will include funds to renovate Progressive Field.

Progressive Field is the 11th oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball.

The proposed enhancements include transforming the left-field experience inclusive of the Terrace Club, re-imagining the upper deck concourse, and creating a larger Dugout level social space.

“The Indians never threatened to sell or leave,” said Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish.

He says there will be no new taxes and that the cost would be shared across the city, county, state, and team.

“A victory for everyone,” shared Gov. DeWine.

The lease must be approved by the city council.

The prospective agreement includes extensions to potentially add an additional 10 years to the lease agreement, extending it through 2046.

“Most important, we keep the Indians, or the Guardians, here in Cleveland,” Budish said.

There is no word on when that vote will go to council.

