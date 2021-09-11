Live Blog: Ohio State trails Oregon 21-14 early in the 3rd quarter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Follow along here as Ohio State takes on Oregon in a top-15 showdown at the Horseshoe.

Oregon is playing without two of its best defenders in defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux and linebacker Justin Flowe.

Ohio State turns the ball over on downs at the Oregon 31-yard line after failing to convert on 4th and 7 on their first drive. Oregon is forced to on its first drive. Buckeyes take over at their own 5-yard line.

Ohio State true freshman Jesse Mirco punts the ball to the Oregon 1-yard line but the Ducks march 99 yards down the field and score on the second play of the second quarter on a 15-yard touchdown run by CJ Verdell. Oregon is winning the battle at the line of scrimmage.

Ohio State goes three and out on its third drive. Mirco punts to the 1-yard line again.

Palaie Gaoteote just made his first appearance as an Ohio State Buckeye. The USC transfer was granted eligibility by the NCAA on Friday.

Ohio State forces Oregon to punt. Buckeyes ball at their own 30-yard line.

Ohio State is on the board. C.J. Stroud finds Garrett Wilson for a 27-yard touchdown. Jaxon Smith-Njigba had two catches for 41 yards on the drive, which lasted five plays for 70 yards.

TOUCHDOWN, BUCKEYES!@CJ7STROUD finds @GarrettWilson_V to tie it up for Ohio State 🔥🌰 pic.twitter.com/UNx9MSp52w — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 11, 2021

Oregon answers with a 14-yard touchdown to CJ Verdell, his of the game. Oregon leads 14-7 with 4:51 left in the second quarter.

The boundary has been open for Oregon virtually the whole 1st half. Ohio State is crashing the defensive ends in and leaving it up to the linebackers and bullet to seal the edge against the Ducks playmakers. It hasn't worked so far… Verdell and Brown are lighting OSU up — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) September 11, 2021

Ducks lead Ohio State 14-7 at the half.

Halftime stats:

Oregon RB: CJ Verdell 49 yards rush, 2 TDs (one receiving, one rushing)

Oregon QB: Anthony Brown 10-19, 143 yards, 1 TD

Ohio State RB: Miyan Williams 61 yards yards

Ohio State QB: C.J. Stroud 16-22, 190 yards, 1 TD

Oregon offense: 102 yards rushing, 143 yards passing, 14 first downs

Ohio State offense: 81 yards rushing, 190 yards passing, 14 first downs

Time of possession: Oregon 14:50 Ohio State: 15:10

CJ Verdell breaks away for a 77-yard touchdown. Ducks lead 21-7 with 13:38 left in the third quarter.

THERE GOES THAT MAN, @Cjverdell_ 🤯



The @oregonfootball star breaks free for his 3rd TD run of the game! pic.twitter.com/8iJrK4pa4V — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 11, 2021

The Buckeyes answer with a seven-play, 75 yard drive capped off by a 26-yard touchdown to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Buckeyes trail 21-14 with 10:25 left in the third quarter.