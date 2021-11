COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 5 Ohio State hopes to continue its six-game win streak when it takes on Nebraska at 12:00 EST.

Garrett Wilson, Ohio State’s leading receiver, is unavailable for the game but the rest of the Buckeyes starting lineup is in tact in Lincoln.

You can follow along with live updates of the game below:

1st Quarter

Ohio State fails to convert on 4th and 1 from the Nebraska 43-yard line.

Nebraska attempts a 45-yard field goal but it’s wide left.

C.J. Stroud is intercepted inside the red zone. The Buckeyes and Cornhuskers are tied 0-0 midway through the first quarter.

Jack Sawyer and Ronnie Hickman each get a sack on Nebraska’s third drive.

2nd Quarter

Ohio State fails to score a touchdown on its first trip inside the red zone. Noah Ruggles hits a 26-yard field goal to give OSU a 3-0 lead.

Jack Sawyer gets pressure on Adrian Martinez but appears to be shaken up after the play and heads to the tent. Denzel Burke forces Nebraska to punt again after breaking up a fade pass in man coverage. The true freshman is already one of the best cornerbacks in the country.

Ohio State scores the first touchdown of the game. C.J. Stroud rolls left and hits Chris Olave for a three-yard touchdown. Buckeyes lead 10-0 with 6:41 left in the second quarter.

Olave has 32 career touchdown catches, two shy of the Ohio State record held by David Boston.

Olave has 32 career touchdown catches, two shy of the Ohio State record held by David Boston.

The Buckeyes get a big third down stop and force Nebraska to settle for a field goa. OSU leads 10-3 with 3:52 left in the first half.

Ohio State responds with a 75-yard touchdown pass to Jaxon-Smith Njigba. he has seven catches for 140 yards and filling in nicely with Garrett Wilson’s absence.

🔥📈 @jaxon_smith1 is taking advantage of the extra targets today!



The @OhioStateFB WR take it 75 yards for the score to give the Buckeyes a 17-3 lead pic.twitter.com/D3lcdQJUQT — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 6, 2021

Nebraska punches back. Martinez connects with Samori Toure for a 72-yard touchdown. OSU leads 17-10 at halftime.

😏 @HuskerFBNation can score long TDs too



Samori Toure takes off for the 72-yard touchdown 😤 pic.twitter.com/hJRveTuDal — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 6, 2021