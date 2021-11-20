COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 4 Ohio State is playing its final home game of the season Saturday against No. 7 Michigan State.
Both the Buckeyes and Spartans have one loss this season but Ohio State is riding an eight-game win streak and MSU coming off a win over Maryland after falling to Purdue two weeks ago.
TreVeyon Henderson is one touchdown shy of tying Maurice Clarett’s single-season freshman touchdown record (18) while senior Chris Olave broke David Boston’s career touchdown reception record (34) after scoring twice in the first quarter.
The Buckeyes lead Michigan State 49-0 at halftime. Follow along here for live updates:
1st Quarter
C.J. Stroud hits Chris Olave for a 23-yard touchdown to put OSU up 7-0 over Michigan State.
The Buckeyes strike again. Stroud connects with Garrett Wilson for a 77-yard touchdown. 14-0 Buckeyes.
Stroud cannot be stopped. He throws his third touchdown of the game, another one to Olave, and the Buckeyes lead 21-0 with 2:31 left in the first quarter.
Ohio State forces a fumble and recovers near midfield.
2nd Quarter
Stroud throws a short touchdown to Julian Fleming, his first touchdown catch of the season. Buckeyes lead 28-0.
Miyan Williams runs in a short touchdown to put the Buckeyes up 35-0.
Stroud throws his fifth touchdown of the game on a 12-yard strike to Garrett Wilson. Buckeyes lead 42-0 with 7:01 left in the second quarter.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba gets in on the scoring party on a five-yard touchdown pass from Stroud. Buckeyes lead 49-0 at halftime.