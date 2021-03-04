Limited number of fans to be allowed at men’s, women’s Big Ten basketball tournaments

Fans enter The Bankers Life Fieldhouse for a game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

ROSEMONT, Illinois (WCMH) — There will be a limited number of fans allowed at both the men and women’s Big Ten basketball tournaments.

The men’s tournament, which will be played March 10-14 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, will allow a limited capacity of 8,000 attendees.

A limited number of tickets will go on sale through each school’s ticket office. Further information will be distributed by university ticket offices, including a discounted student ticket program. Additional details can be found at http://www.bigten.org/mbbt.

The women’s tournament, which will be played March 9-13 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, will allow a limited capacity of 2,500 attendees.

A limited number of single-session tickets will go on sale to the general public through Ticketmaster on Thursday, March 4 at Noon ET. More details can be found at http://www.bigten.org/wbbt.

The decision was made jointly by the Big Ten Conference Directors of Athletics and the Council of President and Chancellors in consultation with the conference office, after the Marion County Health Department approved the attendance of fans at both tournaments.

The Big Ten is encouraging fans attending the tournaments to become familiar with health and safety procedures at both Bankers Life Fieldhouse and Lucas Oil Stadium.