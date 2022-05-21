CINCINNATI – FC Cincinnati conceded late to the New England Revolution to suffer a 3-2 loss Saturday night at TQL Stadium. The loss snapped a four-game MLS win streak for FCC.

The Orange and Blue fall to 6-6-1 (19 points). New England with the win improve to 4-5-3 (15 points).

The Revs struck first in the 17th minute on a goal from Sebastian Lletget, but the Orange and Blue equalized just nine minutes later on a goal from Brandon Vazquez in the 26th minute.

Luciano Acosta maintained possession in the box occupying multiple defenders when he laid off a pass to John Nelson. FCC’s left back hit a one-time cross across goal to a leaping Vazquez, whose header could not be kept out of the net.

Vazquez’s goal extended his team-high in goals this season to seven, and his career club record in goals to 13.

Adam Buksa put the visitors ahead before halftime in the 43rd minute, his sixth straight game with a goal across all competitions.

FC Cincinnati equalized again in the 58th minute, the first MLS goal of the season scored by Álvaro Barreal.

Once again the buildup started with FC Cincinnati’s captain Luciano Acosta, who distributed a pass down the right sideline to Dominique Badji. Badji fired a cross across the box to a wide open Barreal, who set up a one-time finish with his preferred left foot to level the score.

Barreal scored for the first time in MLS action since July 3, 2021 at Houston Dynamo FC. His goal was the fourth total goal he has scored this season across all competitions, with three coming in U.S. Open Cup play including at New England on May 11.

FCC conceded in the 89th minute on a goal from New England’s Thomas McNamara to give the visitors all three points from the contest.

The Orange and Blue head north of the border again for a rematch with CF Montréal next Saturday, May 28. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.