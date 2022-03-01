RICHMOND, Virginia – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team defeated Richmond Tuesday nights by a score of 55-53. No team had more than a five-point advantage throughout the contest. With the game tied at 53 with 2.4 seconds remaining, a dunk by R.J. Blakney off an inbounds pass from Malachi Smith solidified the Dayton win. Dayton improves to 21-9 (13-4 A-10), while Richmond falls to 19-11 (10-7 A-10). With the win, the Flyers have clinched a top-four finish in the A-10 standings, and a double-bye to the quarterfinals of the A-10 Tournament.
The Flyers were led by sophomore Toumani Camara who registered a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Camara was joined in double digits by Malachi Smith, R.J. Blakney and Koby Brea who each had 10. After a one-game absence due to a knee injury, this marked Camara’s fourth double-double of the season and tied his season-high of 12 rebounds.
GAME BREAKDOWN
1st Half: Dayton 32, Richmond 29
- The Flyers opened the game up 6-2 as the Spiders made just one of their first four shots.
- The contest was tied at 14 all after eight minutes of play as both teams combined to shoot 55% from three to start the game.
- Richmond went ahead 22-17 with 8:19 left as the Flyers made just two shots in a five-minute stretch.
- Dayton then went on a 9-2 run to go up 25-24 with 3:24 remaining. Richmond went 1-9 from the field during the stretch.
- The Flyers continued to extend the lead to five as Malachi Smith scored his seven-point of the half.
- All five starters for Dayton scored at least four points in the half.
- Smith led the Flyers in the half with seven points while Koby Brea scored six.
- Dayton shot 42% from three in the half while Richmond shot 33%.
2nd Half: Dayton 55, Richmond 53
- Over the first four minutes of the half, Dayton extended the lead to 40-36 off a dunk by DaRon Holmes II.
- Both teams combined for just three points for a four-minute stretch as Dayton continued to lead 41-38.
- Dayton snapped the cold spell with the team’s first made field goal in five minutes off a jumper from Brea.
- The game was tied for the sixth time at 43 all with 10 minutes left to play.
- Dayton went up 46-44 with 7:12 to go off shots by Brea and Camara.
- As the Flyers made just one of the last 11 shots, Dayton continued to lead 48-46 with 3:50 remaining.
- A three by Smith put Dayton up five with 1:25 left. Richmond answered with a three of their own to put the Flyers lead back to two.
- Two made free throws from Richmond’s Tyler Burton gave Dayton the ball with tied the game at 53 with 18 seconds remaining.
- A dunk by R.J. Blankey off an inbound pass from Smith put the Flyers up two with 0:01 remaining.
- Dayton held Richmond to just nine made field goals off 33% shooting in the half.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
- Four Flyers hit double-digits, Toumani Camara (11), Malachi Smith (10), R.J. Blakney (10), and Koby Brea (10).
- Both teams struggled from the field, as Dayton shot 38% while Richmond shot 36%.
- The Flyers saw a 39-29 rebounding advantage. Camara led the way with 12, while Holmes II and Blakney had nine and seven respectively.
- Dayton assisted on 11 of the team’s 21 field goals. Smith led the way for Dayton with four, while five other Flyers registered at least one.
- While UD never led by more than five, Dayton did lead for 28:22 throughout the contest.
- This game marked the 12th time this season the Flyers had held an opponent to under total 55 points.
- Dayton coach Anthony Grant registered his 99th career win at Dayton with the victory.
UP NEXT
- Dayton will wrap up the regular season at home this Saturday against Davidson. UD will honor seniors Christian Wilson and Drew Swerlein before the game.
- The game will tip at 12:30 p.m. ET And will air on USA Network.