RICHMOND, Virginia – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team defeated Richmond Tuesday nights by a score of 55-53. No team had more than a five-point advantage throughout the contest. With the game tied at 53 with 2.4 seconds remaining, a dunk by R.J. Blakney off an inbounds pass from Malachi Smith solidified the Dayton win. Dayton improves to 21-9 (13-4 A-10), while Richmond falls to 19-11 (10-7 A-10). With the win, the Flyers have clinched a top-four finish in the A-10 standings, and a double-bye to the quarterfinals of the A-10 Tournament.



The Flyers were led by sophomore Toumani Camara who registered a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Camara was joined in double digits by Malachi Smith , R.J. Blakney and Koby Brea who each had 10. After a one-game absence due to a knee injury, this marked Camara’s fourth double-double of the season and tied his season-high of 12 rebounds.



GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Dayton 32, Richmond 29

The Flyers opened the game up 6-2 as the Spiders made just one of their first four shots.

The contest was tied at 14 all after eight minutes of play as both teams combined to shoot 55% from three to start the game.

Richmond went ahead 22-17 with 8:19 left as the Flyers made just two shots in a five-minute stretch.

Dayton then went on a 9-2 run to go up 25-24 with 3:24 remaining. Richmond went 1-9 from the field during the stretch.

The Flyers continued to extend the lead to five as Malachi Smith scored his seven-point of the half.

scored his seven-point of the half. All five starters for Dayton scored at least four points in the half.

Smith led the Flyers in the half with seven points while Koby Brea scored six.

scored six. Dayton shot 42% from three in the half while Richmond shot 33%.

2nd Half: Dayton 55, Richmond 53

Over the first four minutes of the half, Dayton extended the lead to 40-36 off a dunk by DaRon Holmes II .

. Both teams combined for just three points for a four-minute stretch as Dayton continued to lead 41-38.

Dayton snapped the cold spell with the team’s first made field goal in five minutes off a jumper from Brea.

The game was tied for the sixth time at 43 all with 10 minutes left to play.

Dayton went up 46-44 with 7:12 to go off shots by Brea and Camara.

As the Flyers made just one of the last 11 shots, Dayton continued to lead 48-46 with 3:50 remaining.

A three by Smith put Dayton up five with 1:25 left. Richmond answered with a three of their own to put the Flyers lead back to two.

Two made free throws from Richmond’s Tyler Burton gave Dayton the ball with tied the game at 53 with 18 seconds remaining.

A dunk by R.J. Blankey off an inbound pass from Smith put the Flyers up two with 0:01 remaining.

Dayton held Richmond to just nine made field goals off 33% shooting in the half.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Four Flyers hit double-digits, Toumani Camara (11), Malachi Smith (10), R.J. Blakney (10), and Koby Brea (10).

(11), (10), (10), and (10). Both teams struggled from the field, as Dayton shot 38% while Richmond shot 36%.

The Flyers saw a 39-29 rebounding advantage. Camara led the way with 12, while Holmes II and Blakney had nine and seven respectively.

Dayton assisted on 11 of the team’s 21 field goals. Smith led the way for Dayton with four, while five other Flyers registered at least one.

While UD never led by more than five, Dayton did lead for 28:22 throughout the contest.

This game marked the 12th time this season the Flyers had held an opponent to under total 55 points.

time this season the Flyers had held an opponent to under total 55 points. Dayton coach Anthony Grant registered his 99th career win at Dayton with the victory.

UP NEXT

Dayton will wrap up the regular season at home this Saturday against Davidson. UD will honor seniors Christian Wilson and Drew Swerlein before the game.

and before the game. The game will tip at 12:30 p.m. ET And will air on USA Network.