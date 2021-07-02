Lansing scores 6 in 1st, top Dragons 10-3

LANSING, Mich. – The Lansing Lugnuts scored six runs in the first inning on the way to a 10-3 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Friday night. The two clubs have split the first four games of the six-game series.

The Lugnuts got a two-run home run from Drew Millas and a three-run double from Lester Madden in the first inning to jump out to a commanding lead. Meanwhile, Lansing starting pitcher Jack Cushing, in his High-A debut after being called up from Low-A Stockton, allowed just one base runner over his first five innings. The Dragons trailed 7-0 before finally getting to Cushing for a run in the sixth, keyed by a double by Reniel Ozuna, but Lansing responded with two runs in the seventh to lead 9-1. Ozuna doubled again in the eighth and scored on a wild pitch, and Francisco Urbaez added a run-scoring double to make it 9-3. Lansing closed out the scoring with one run in the bottom of the eighth.

Dragons starting pitcher Lyon Richardson lasted just two-thirds of an inning, facing nine batters and allowing six runs (five earned) on three hits with two walks, a hit batsman, and a strikeout. Richardson (2-3) was charged with the loss.

Andy Fisher replaced Richardson and pitched effectively for three and one-third innings, allowing one run on two hits with one walk and six strikeouts. Jake Gilbert went two and two-thirds and retired the first seven batters he faced but gave up two runs in his final inning. Francis Peguero worked the final inning and one-third, allowing a hit and a run.

The Dragons finished the night with seven hits. Ozuna, with two doubles, was the only player with multiple hits. Urbaez, who began the day ranked second in the league in batting average, was 1 for 3 with a double, walk, and RBI.

Notes: The Dragons pitchers have enjoyed some success in recent games but have also had some rough nights. They have allowed two earned runs or less in seven of their last 14 games, but given up at least eight runs in four of the last six.

The Race: The first place Dragons (29-22) hold a lead of one and one-half games over second place Great Lakes in the High-A Central League East Division standings. Lake County is two games back with West Michigan three and one-half out of first.

Up Next: The Dragons play at Lansing (23-28) in the fifth game of a six-game series on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. Eduardo Salazar (1-2, 3.70) will pitch for Dayton against Reid Birlingmair (1-4, 5.80). The series will conclude on Sunday night at 6:35 p.m.

The Dragons will open a six-game home series at Day Air Ballpark against West Michigan on Tuesday, July 6 at 7:05 p.m. That series will be followed by another six-game home set on July 13 against Great Lakes.