Lansing edges Dragons 4-3

LANSING, Mich. – Gabriel Moreno hit a three-run home run to lead the Lansing Lugnuts to a 4-3 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Monday night. The Lugnuts have won two of three in the series that will conclude on Tuesday afternoon at 12:05 p.m.

For the second straight game, the Dragons built an early three-run lead before Lansing came back to win. All four Lugnuts runs in the game were unearned as they took advantage of two costly Dayton errors.

Both teams scored three runs in the third inning after the game was scoreless over the first two frames. Dayton’s Cameron Warren opened the third with a base hit to left field and went to second on Miguel Hernandez’s hit to right. After a ground out by Claudio Finol advanced the runners to second and third, Michael Siani singled to right field. The hit brought in Warren and moved Hernandez to third, and Hernandez scored on the same play when the throw from right skipped off the catcher and bounced up the third base line. One batter later, Mariel Bautista singled to right to drive in Siani and give Dayton a 3-0 lead.

But Lansing answered immediately with a three-run bottom of the third. An error by Dayton third baseman Juan Martinez with two outs prolonged the inning for Moreno, who belted an opposite field home run to right with two men on base to tie the game.

In the sixth inning, Lansing scored the tie-breaking run. Dayton right fielder Mariel Bautista dropped a fly ball for a two-base error, and the runner advanced to third on a wild pitch before scoring on a one-out passed ball by catcher Morgan Lofstrom.

The Dragons best chance to tie the game came in the ninth inning, when Martinez lined a triple to the right field corner, but Jay Schuyler popped out to second base to end the game.

Dragons starting pitcher Adrian Rodriguez (5-3) was charged with the loss. He worked six innings, allowing four unearned runs on three hits with no walks and five strikeouts. Rodriguez has made four starts for the Dragons while pitching out of the bullpen 23 times. In his four starts, he has tossed 19.1 innings without allowing an earned run.

The Dragons finished with seven hits. Siani was 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI. He is 6 for 13 in the series at Lansing.

Up Next: The Dragons (23-33, 51-75) will close out the four-game series in Lansing and the seven-game road trip on Tuesday afternoon against the Lugnuts (30-26, 62-63) at 12:05 p.m. Lyon Richardson (2-9, 4.54) will start for the Dragons against Lansing’s Troy Watson (6-4, 3.32).

The next Dragons home game is Wednesday, August 21 against the Fort Wayne TinCaps at 7:00 p.m. at Fifth Third Field.