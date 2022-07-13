West Carrollton, OHIO (WDTN) – Dayton Dutch Lions FC powered its way to a 2-1 victory over Toledo Villa FC, led by Joe Kouadio who scored a team-high two goals in the final home game of the regular season at DOC Stadium on Wednesday night.

After a scoreless first half, Kouadio netted a penalty kick in the 62nd minute for the first goal of the game. Just six minutes later Kouadio scored his second goal of the night to give Dayton a 2-0 lead.

Toledo Villa FC later scored its first point late in the second half.

Toledo would net a game-tying goal in the final minutes of extra time, but it was taken off the board following an offsides call.

Dayton Dutch Lions FC improve to 2-8-2 in USL play. They are set to face Kings Hammer FC next on Friday at 7 p.m. at Bishop Brossart High School.