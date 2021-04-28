Kershaw out-duels Gray to lead Dodgers over Reds

(NEXSTAR) - President Joe Biden is laying out a second major spending proposal of his young administration on Wednesday, and the plan could fundamentally change the college prospects for American students by offering tuition-free community college.

To mark 100 days in office, Biden is pitching a reported $1.8 trillion investment in education, childcare and family safety nets in a bill called the American Families Plan. The proposal includes a number of new financial benefits for families, including extended tax cuts for parents and universal free preschool. But for older students, the real win could come in the form of free community college courses. Here's what we know about the proposal.