Kershaw out-duels Gray to lead Dodgers over Reds

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray throws to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw yielded four hits over seven masterful innings, Justin Turner homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers ended their three-game losing streak with an 8-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Kershaw racked up eight strikeouts with one walk while never allowing Cincinnati to get a runner to third base in his first win over the Reds since 2016. The lefty ace stepped up when the Dodgers desperately needed a strong start, preventing their first four-game losing streak since 2018. Nick Senzel matched his career high with four hits for the Reds, who took two of three at Chavez Ravine.

