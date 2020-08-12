Kentucky Derby races on with updated public safety measures in place

FILE – In this May 4, 2019, file photo, Luis Saez rides Maximum Security, right, across the finish line first against Flavien Prat on Country House during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Citing unidentified sources close to the race, the Courier-Journal of Louisville said Churchill Downs will postpone the Derby from May 2, 2020, to Sept. 5, making it the first time in 75 years that the race won’t be run on the first Saturday in May. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDTN) — Churchill Downs Racetrack will be less crowded for the 146th Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5, continuing its track record of being the longest-running sporting event in the U.S.

The racetrack will only see 40 percent of the facilities capacity, making the total guest count around 23,000. Event organizers also announced in June that there would be no general admission and will refund pre-purchased tickets.

Like many other institutions in the U.S., the racetrack is requiring:

Temperature checks

Medical questionnaires

Social distancing

Mandatory face covering

“Compliance of Churchill Downs’ public safety measures is a condition of admittance and will be strictly enforced. Offenders will receive a warning; repeat offenders will be escorted from the property,” said Darren Rogers, Churchill Downs Communications, in a press release.

Signage will be up throughout the facility with instructions for social distancing and other safety measures. Access to other areas of the facility will be severely limited as well.

The Kentucky Derby's 62-page Health and Safety Operations Plan.