Kentucky Derby races on with updated public safety measures in place

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDTN) — Churchill Downs Racetrack will be less crowded for the 146th Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5, continuing its track record of being the longest-running sporting event in the U.S.
The racetrack will only see 40 percent of the facilities capacity, making the total guest count around 23,000. Event organizers also announced in June that there would be no general admission and will refund pre-purchased tickets.
Like many other institutions in the U.S., the racetrack is requiring:
- Temperature checks
- Medical questionnaires
- Social distancing
- Mandatory face covering
“Compliance of Churchill Downs’ public safety measures is a condition of admittance and will be strictly enforced. Offenders will receive a warning; repeat offenders will be escorted from the property,” said Darren Rogers, Churchill Downs Communications, in a press release.
Signage will be up throughout the facility with instructions for social distancing and other safety measures. Access to other areas of the facility will be severely limited as well.
Click here to review the Kentucky Derby’s 62-page Health and Safety Operations Plan.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- Former Buckeyes share reaction to Big Ten’s decision to postpone fall sports
- Gift card bonus buy program returns to downtown Dayton
- Second stimulus checks: Why $1,200 payments aren’t expected in August
- Russia approves first coronavirus vaccine
- Govt. enters $1.5B deal to produce 100 million Moderna vaccine doses