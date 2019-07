PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) -- The silver claret jug is staying on the Emerald Isle after Shane Lowry captured the first British Open to be held in Northern Ireland since 1951.

Lowry endured the worst weather of the tournament, along with the Sunday pressure of a sellout crowd cheering him along to win the final major of the year by six shots at Royal Portrush. The 32-year-old closed with a 1-over 72, the first time since 1996 the Open champion was over par.