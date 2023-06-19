CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – After spending nearly the first half of the 2023 season on the 60-day injured list and rehabbing in Triple-A, Reds all-star first baseman Joey Votto returns to the lineup for the first time this year on Monday night at home for the series opener against the Rockies.

Votto rejoins a Reds team that is enjoying its longest winning streak in over a decade as the team improved their string of victories to eight straight with Sunday’s sweep of the Astros.

It’s the longest active winning streak in the majors and the Reds’ longest since July 2012 when they went on to win the NL Central.

Votto began his second rehab assignment of the year at Triple-A Louisville on June 3 following a shoulder surgery last summer. The 39-year-old had his streak of 14 consecutive Opening Day starts end due to the injury.

Votto batted .173 with three homers and 11 RBIs in 22 games with Louisville during his rehab stint.

Votto is currently in the final season of his 10-year, $225 million deal with Cincinnati.