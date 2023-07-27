CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – On just the second day of Cincinnati Bengals training camp Thursday, quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the practice field with a calf injury to his right leg.

Head coach Zac Taylor spoke to the media following practice to clarify the injury was calf related and likely a strain.

This is now the third consecutive off-season Burrow has dealt with some sort of injury.

The 26-year-old franchise quarterback hobbled on one leg and then went to the ground after the play near the end of the afternoon practice.

Burrow was wearing a sleeve on it and came up limping.

“Sometimes players feel a little sore after the first day,” Taylor said when asked about Burrow wearing the sleeve on his right calf.

“I’m not the expert here, but my gut says Joe will be OK,” center Ted Karras said.

Burrow is still negotiating with the Bengals on a long-term contract that could make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid players.