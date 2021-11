SPRINGFIELD (WDTN) – Wittenberg University on Tuesday introduced Jim Collins, a 1988 graduate, as the Tigers’ new football coach. Collins departs the University of Dayton where he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Jim Collins replaces longtime Wittenberg coach Joe Fincham who announced his retirement on November 18 following a 7-3 season.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction