Jhery Matos transferring from UD

DAYTON (WDTN) – Jhery Matos is leaving the University of Dayton and entering the transfer portal. The 6-5 guard from Santo Domingo of the Dominican Republic will have one year of eligibility. Via twitter Matos expressed his gratitude to the team and fans. “Thank You Flyer nation! For the past two years you guys made me feel like home. I appreciate you for the love and support throughout my years here at UD. Y’all have a warm place in my heart”

Last week junior guard Jalen Crutcher declared for the NBA draft but did not hire an agent, preserving his college eligibility while going through the evaluation process. Sophomore forward Obi Toppin is also entering the draft and is hiring an agent.