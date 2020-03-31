Closings
There are currently 104 active closings. Click for more details.

Jhery Matos transferring from UD

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON (WDTN) – Jhery Matos is leaving the University of Dayton and entering the transfer portal. The 6-5 guard from Santo Domingo of the Dominican Republic will have one year of eligibility. Via twitter Matos expressed his gratitude to the team and fans. “Thank You Flyer nation! For the past two years you guys made me feel like home. I appreciate you for the love and support throughout my years here at UD. Y’all have a warm place in my heart”

Last week junior guard Jalen Crutcher declared for the NBA draft but did not hire an agent, preserving his college eligibility while going through the evaluation process. Sophomore forward Obi Toppin is also entering the draft and is hiring an agent.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from 2 Sports

More Ohio State University
More University of Dayton
More Wright State University
More Dayton Dragons
More Operation Football

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS