Jalen Crutcher named Atlantic 10 Player of the Week

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – University of Dayton guard Jalen Crutcher was named A-10 Player of the Week for his performance in a pair of Dayton wins last week.

The 6-foot-1 senior from Memphis averaged 20.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists, while shooting .593 (16-27) from the floor, and .636 (7-11) from beyond the arc in UD’s win over Duquesne and George Washington.

He scored 18 points (13 in the first half) in a win over Duquesne on Wednesday, and 23 (16 in the first half) in a win over George Washington. Against GW he did most of his damage early, but “Clutcher” rose to the occasion after the Colonials had fought back to make it a four-point game with 6:45 to go. He hit the layup that snapped a seven-minute Flyer field goal void, and then buried a dagger of a three with the shot clock running out two minutes later that ignited a 16-4 run to seal the win. Crutcher made five of seven three-pointers in the GW game.

Crutcher is third in the A-10 in scoring (19.4) and leads the nation in minutes per game (39.4).

The first Flyer with 1,200 points, 500 assists and 200 three-pointers in his career, Crutcher was on the Naismith, Wooden, NABC and Bob Cousy Award Watch Lists. He was ranked the 12th-best player in the country by ESPN and 16th in CBSSports.com’s top college basketball players. The Athletic rated him sixth among its top 20 guards in the country.

Dayton is 8-3 overall and 3-2 in the A-10. The Flyers host Georg Washington on Wednesday at UD Arena. Game time is 7 p.m. ET.