Inter Miami spoils Cincinnati’s home opener

CINCINNATI – FC Cincinnati fell to Inter Miami CF, 3-2, in the club’s first-ever match at TQL Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Alvaro Barreal and Nick Hagglund scored FC Cincinnati’s first two goals at the venue.

Inter Miami CF (3-2-2, 11 pts.) opened the scoring in the seventh minute when Gregore played a ball from the edge of the attacking third to the far post, where Brek Shea stabbed it into the back of the net. FC Cincinnati (0-3-1, 1 pt.) nearly equalized at the half-hour mark when Alvaro Barreal sent a left-footed shot from outside the box just wide of the far post.

The away side doubled their lead in the 38th minute as Gonzalo Higuain trickled the ball beyond Kenneth Vermeer. The Orange and Blue battled back, however, when Alvaro Barreal scored FCC”s first-ever goal at TQL Stadium in the 59th minute.

FCC equalized in the 82nd minute via a Nick Hagglund header, however, Inter Miami scored the game-winning goal just minutes later.

Three FC Cincinnati players — Geoff Cameron, Gustavo Vallecilla and Kenneth Vermeer — made their FCC debuts and earned their first starts with the club in today’s match.

FC Cincinnati will return to action next weekend when the club heads to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. to play the Montreal Impact at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday, May 22. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised on WSTR 64, carried on the radio on ESPN1530, streamed regionally on fccincinnati.com/stream, out of market on ESPN+, while an audio stream will be available via the iHeartRadio app.

