Closings
There are currently 90 active closings. Click for more details.

Inspirational athlete Bobby Martin dies

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Operation Football Scoreboard

Dayton, OHIO (WDTN) – Tuesday night Bobby Martin was killed in an ATV accident. The former Colonel White high school student was born without legs. Martin gained national attention and became a great inspiration playing football for the Cougars.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from Operation Football

More Game of the Week
More Big Play of the Night
More Band of the Week
More Cheerleaders of the Week

More from 2 Sports

More Ohio State University
More University of Dayton
More Wright State University
More Dayton Dragons
More Operation Football

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS