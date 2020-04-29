Inspirational athlete Bobby Martin dies

Dayton, OHIO (WDTN) – Tuesday night Bobby Martin was killed in an ATV accident. The former Colonel White high school student was born without legs. Martin gained national attention and became a great inspiration playing football for the Cougars.
by: Jack PohlPosted: / Updated:
