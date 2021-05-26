Indy 500: Old vets vs. Young guns

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WDTN) – Over the years, the Indy 500 has produced some stories for the ages.

But this year’s 500 is more like a story of the ages. Of the 33 drivers in the race, eight are age 40 or older and they include some of the biggest names in the sport, like Castroneves and Kanaan, Montoya and Dixon. All hoping that experience will be the difference Sunday.

“Experience and lady luck,” Rick Mears said. “The experience will definitely help around here. 500 miles is a long race but it’s as much of a sprint race as it’s ever been you don’t have to pace yourself as much but experience still counts.”

Chip Ganassi said, “Look people talk about the new generation coming along but there’s a lot of understanding from being around here a long time. It’s not a ticket to six championships like Scott Dixon has.”

“A guy like Helio or even Juan Pablo,” Mike Shank said, “These guys have so much experience there’s no drama at all. That being said you can also sense a changing of the guard coming.”

Also in the field this year are the young guns, a group of 20-something drivers who are looking to retire the old guard once and for all. They have already made quite an impression this season.

Of the five races run so far, the 20-somethings have won four of them and Pato O’Ward, Colton Herta and Rinus Veekay are trying to keep the youth movement going by becoming the youngest winner ever at the 500.

Alexander Rossi told 2 NEWS, “I don’t think experience really matters, it kind of matters through the week to get what you want out of the car, but come race day 33 people have an equal opportunity to win.”

“Yeah for sure we are getting there,” Alex Palou said. “There’s a lot of newcomers coming which is good for the series, I’m just learning, getting more used to Indycars.”

“Different teams are getting better packages,” Ed Jones told 2 NEWS. “When you put someone in the right situation everyone on the grid can achieve a win. It’s not a surprise to see it happening and it’ll happen more.”

You can watch the Indy 500 live on WDTN Sunday. Coverage begins at 11 am. Join us for the Countdown to Indy Special Sunday morning at 10:30.