CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan India hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago was ahead 3-2 when Alejo Lopez’s liner off Mark Leiter Jr. slipped between rookie right fielder Seiya Suzuki and center fielder Rafael Ortega.

The ball rolled to the wall for a triple, allowing Nick Senzel to score from first to tie it. Lopez trotted home on when India lined a single to left, his third hit of the game.

Suzuki doubled and scored in the sixth and put Chicago in front with a solo shot in the eighth.

Alexis Diaz got five outs for the win. Ian Gibaut worked around a hit in the ninth for his first save.