Indians to furlough some employees

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians will pay regular salaries to full-time employees through June 30, but the club has had to furlough others due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The team said senior executives took “voluntary salary reductions” to ensure the team could continue to pay staffers. The Indians confirmed they have furloughed many of their part-time employees and interns. Those will take effect on May 1.

The Indians are one of the few teams to guarantee full-time workers their salaries through June.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred told teams last week he was suspending non-player personnel contracts on May 1. Many teams agreed to pay employees through May.