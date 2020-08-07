Indians blast Reds 13-0

Cleveland Indians’ Jose Ramirez runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo during the first inning of a baseball game at Progressive Field, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez homered from both sides of the plate and drove in four runs, and the Cleveland Indians routed the Cincinnati Reds 13-0. Ramírez hit a solo drive batting from the left side against Luis Castillo in the first inning. He connected again during Cleveland’s 10-run seventh, belting a two-run drive off left-hander Cody Reed. Ramírez also homered from both sides of the plate during a 9-2 victory over Kansas City on July 26. According to STATS, he is the first player in major league history to accomplish the feat twice within his team’s first 15 games of the season.

