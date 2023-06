AKRON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Indian Lake softball team continued its magical playoff run with a 3-0 shutout win over Johnstown in the Div. 3 state semifinals in Akron on Thursday as the Lakers advance to the program’s first ever state championship.

Indian Lake will face undefeated and defending state champion Wheelersburg in the Division 3 state finals on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Firestone Stadium in Akron.