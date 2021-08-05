India, Suarez and Votto homer to lead Reds past Pirates 7-4

(StudyFinds.org) - Alzheimer’s disease robs sufferers of their memory and families of loved ones well before they die. There is no cure, but prevention techniques can certainly help delay the onset and severity of symptoms. Now there may soon be a way for people genetically at risk to tackle the condition farther in advance than ever before. Scientists have developed a simple new blood test could diagnose Alzheimer’s disease decades before symptoms develop.

Currently, the only way to detect amyloid beta, the toxic protein viewed as the hallmark signature of Alzheimer’s, is through costly PET scans or invasive spinal tap procedures. The Alzheimer’s blood test could lead to a screening program, enabling medications and lifestyle changes to be prescribed to vulnerable individuals. One of the reasons drug trials have failed is they are given to patients once the condition has already taken hold.