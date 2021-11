The Reds’ Jonathan India is a finalist or the BBWAA’s Jackie Robinson Award as the National League’s Rookie of the Year. The other finalists are St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson and Miami Marlins lefthanded pitcher Trevor Rogers.

The Reds 24 year old second baseman played in 150 games this season. India batted .269, belted 21 Home Runs and drove-in 69 runs.

The NL Rookie of the Year winner will be announced Monday, November 15 at 6:00 p.m. ET on MLB Network.