Dayton, OHIO – Lucas Dunn hit a two-run home run to lead the Fort Wayne TinCaps to a 7-3 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Saturday night. The two teams have split the first two games of the series.

A crowd of 7,976 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The loss dropped the Dragons second half record to 6-15 (45-42 overall). Fort Wayne improved to 10-13 in the second half (37-52 overall).

Dunn hit his fourth home run of the year with a man on base in the second inning to give Fort Wayne an early 2-0 lead, and they added another run in the top of the fourth to make it 3-0.

Dayton’s Ruben Ibarra hit a solo home run to left field in the top bottom of the fourth to make it 3-1. It was Ibarra’s fourth homer of the year with the Dragons and his 11th overall. But Fort Wayne scored two runs in the fifth to extend their lead to 5-1.

The bottom of the sixth inning featured one of the most unusual plays of the season. After a base hit by Dayton’s Quincy McAfee, Daniel Vellojin lined an extra base hit into the right field corner.

Fort Wayne right fielder Agustin Ruiz put his hands in the air, wanting a ground rule double call, as Vellojin circled the bases. But base umpire Felix Neon walked right field fence and ruled that the ball was in play, no ground rule double, with the outcome of the play standing.

It was a two-run inside-the-park home run for Vellojin, his fifth homer of the year, and pulled the Dragons to within two runs at 5-3.

But Fort Wayne shutout the Dragons the rest of the night and added single runs in the seventh and ninth innings to close out the scoring.

Dayton did get the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning with two outs after a walk and a pair of infield singles by Mat Nelson and J.V. Martinez. But Ashton Creal grounded out to third base to end the game.

Dragons starting pitcher Thomas Farr (0-6) pitched well at times, striking out seven batters over four innings, but was charged with the loss. He allowed two hits and three runs (two earned) with two walks.

The Dragons finished with seven hits. McAfee was 2 for 4 in his second game of the season with the Dragons.

Ibarra left the game in the top of the fifth inning with an apparent wrist or thumb injury after a collision at first base…The Dragons committed four errors in the game, a season high for 2022.

Up Next: The Dragons conclude their series with Fort Wayne at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District on Sunday, July 24 at 1:05 p.m. Joe Boyle (3-3, 1.87) will start for Dayton. For ticket information, go daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.