‘I can’t coach with a beard’: Ohio State’s Ryan Day says he’ll shave before Minnesota game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The ample facial hair Ryan Day has been sporting lately will be gone soon, the Ohio State football coach said Monday.

Sports reporter Tim May of Lettermen Row posed the question at a news conference and got a swift, emphatic answer from Day.

May: Is the beard here to stay?



Day: It’s not. No. It has to go probably within the next 24 hours. I’m not going to coach with a beard. I’m too superstitious. I’d like to, Tim, I’ve thought long and hard about it. My wife and I have had a conversation about it. I’m not taking that chance especially starting with a conference game. The beard has to go.



May: Ok, cleared that up.

Day: "You can’t get anywhere down the road if you don’t win this game. Doesn't have to be perfect just needs to be a gritty win on the road." @nbc4i — Whitney Harding (@WhitneyNBC4) August 30, 2021

The Buckeyes open their season playing Minnesota on the road Thursday.