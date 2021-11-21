COLUMBUS, Ohio – Twenty-eight football regional champions have been crowned and now advance to the Ohio High School Athletic Association state semifinals. Divisions I, II, III and IV play on Friday night, while Divisions V, VI and VII play on Saturday night. All playoff games kick off at 7 p.m.

OHSAA Football Playoffs – State Semifinal Pairings

All games kick off at 7 p.m.

Home team listed first.

Division I State Semifinals– Friday, Nov. 26

Upper Arlington (14-0) vs. Lakewood St. Edward (12-1) at Mansfield Arlin Field

Springfield (12-1) vs. Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (11-3) at Sidney Memorial Stadium

Division II State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 26

Avon (12-2) vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-3) at Parma Byers Field

Cincinnati Winton Woods (11-3) vs. Uniontown Green (11-3) at Westerville Central Warhawk Field

Division III State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 26

Chardon (14-0) vs. Millersburg West Holmes (14-0) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium

Hamilton Badin (13-0) vs. Granville (13-0) at London Bowlus Field

Division IV State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 26

Youngstown Ursuline (10-3) vs. Port Clinton (13-1) at Euclid Community Stadium

Carroll Bloom-Carroll (14-0) vs. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (12-1) at Jonathan Alder Performance Stadium at Volunteer Field

Division V State Semifinals – Saturday, Nov. 27

Ottawa-Glandorf (11-3) vs. Kirtland (13-0) at Clyde Joe and Sharon Wilson Field

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (10-2) vs. Versailles (13-1) at London Bowlus Field

Division VI State Semifinals – Saturday, Nov. 27

Carey (13-1) vs. New Middletown Springfield (13-1) at Euclid Community Stadium

Coldwater (12-2) vs. West Jefferson (13-1) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

Division VII State Semifinals – Saturday, Nov. 27

Newark Catholic (13-1) vs. Warren John F Kennedy (10-2) at Marlington Stadium

Maria Stein Marion Local (14-0) vs. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (13-1) at Lima Spartan Stadium