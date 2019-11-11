HS Football Regional Semifinal pairings

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the pairings for the second round of the football playoffs. During the first four rounds of the playoffs, all games will kick off at 7:00 PM unless otherwise noted. Division I, II, III and VI games are on Fridays, while Division IV, V and VII games are on Saturdays.

Division I – Games at 7 p.m. unless other noted, Friday, Nov. 15

Region 1

1 Mentor (11-0) vs. 4 Canton McKinley (9-2) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium

2 Lakewood St. Edward (10-1) vs. 3 Euclid (9-2) at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium 7:30 p.m.

Region 2

1 Springfield (10-1) vs. 4 Dublin Jerome (9-2) at Marysville Impact Stadium

2 Toledo Whitmer (10-1) vs. 3 Dublin Coffman (9-2) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

Region 3

1 Powell Olentangy Liberty (10-1) vs. 4 Groveport-Madison (9-2) at Gahanna Lincoln Wilbur C. Strait Field

2 Pickerington Central (10-1) vs. 3 Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (10-1) at Upper Arlington Marv Morehead Stadium

Region 4

1 Cincinnati St. Xavier (9-2) vs. 4 Cincinnati Elder (9-2) at Mason Dwire Field at Atrium Stadium

2 Fairfield (10-1) vs. 3 Cincinnati Colerain (10-1) at Cincinnati Princeton Mancuso Viking Stadium

Division II – Games at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15

Region 5

1 Massillon Washington (11-0) vs. 4 Massillon Perry (9-2) at Uniontown Lake Blue Streak Stadium

2 Mayfield (11-0) vs. 3 Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-1) at Macedonia Nordonia Boliantz Stadium

Region 6

1 Avon (11-0) vs. 4 Cleveland Benedictine (10-1) at Parma Byers Field at Robert M. Boulton Stadium

2 Avon Lake (10-1) vs. 3 Wadsworth (9-2) at Strongsville Pat Catans Stadium

Region 7

1 Toledo Central Catholic (11-0) vs. 4 Toledo St. John’s (8-3) at Oregon Clay Memorial Stadium

2 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (11-0) vs. 6 Lewis Center Olentangy (6-5) at Tiffin Columbian Frost-Kalnow Stadium

Region 8

1 Cincinnati LaSalle (9-2) vs. 5 Columbus Walnut Ridge (11-0) at Bellbrook Miami Valley South Stadium

7 Columbus St. Francis DeSales (9-2) vs. 3 Harrison (10-1) at Miami Trace Tony’s Welding and Fabrication Stadium

Division III – Games at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15

Region 9

1 New Philadelphia (10-1) vs. 4 Aurora (11-0) at Canton South Brechbuhler Stadium

2 Streetsboro (11-0) vs. 6 Chardon (9-2) at Solon Stewart Field

Region 10

1 Norwalk (9-2) vs. 5 Sandusky (8-3) at Bellevue First National Bank Field

2 Mansfield Senior (10-1) vs. 6 Parma Heights Holy Name (9-2) at Wooster Follis Field

Region 11

1 Columbus Bishop Hartley (10-1) vs. 4 Granville (10-1) at Pataskala Watkins Memorial Ascena Field

2 Plain City Jonathan Alder (11-0) vs. 3 Jackson (11-0) at Ashville Teays Valley Viking Stadium

Region 12

8 Kettering Archbishop Alter (7-4) vs. 4 Hamilton Badin (8-3) at Monroe Hornet Stadium

7 Trotwood-Madison (8-3) vs. 6 St. Marys Memorial (9-2) at Sidney Memorial Stadium

Division IV – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16

Region 13

1 Perry (11-0) vs. 4 Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (8-3) at Maple Heights Stadium

2 Poland Seminary (9-2) vs. 3 Wintersville Indian Creek (10-1) at Salem Reilly Stadium

Region 14

8 Clyde (7-4) vs. 4 Shelby (8-3) at Tiffin Columbian Frost-Kalnow Stadium

2 Wauseon (9-2) vs. 6 Ottawa-Glandorf (8-3) at Defiance Fred Brown Athletic Complex

Region 15

1 Newark Licking Valley (11-0) vs. 4 New Concord John Glenn (9-2) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium

7 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (9-2) vs. 3 Waverly (9-2) at Chillicothe Herrnstein Field

Region 16

1 Cincinnati Wyoming (11-0) vs. 5 Cincinnati Indian Hill (9-2) at Cincinnati Princeton Mancuso Viking Stadium

7 Germantown Valley View (9-2) vs. 6 St. Bernard Roger Bacon (10-1) at West Chester Lakota West Firebird Stadium

Division V – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16

Region 17

1 Kirtland (11-0) vs. 4 Canfield South Range (8-3) at Niles McKinley Bo Rein Stadium

2 Akron Manchester (8-3) vs. 6 Sugarcreek Garaway (9-2) at Louisville Leopard Stadium

Region 18

1 Oak Harbor (11-0) vs. 4 Pemberville Eastwood (11-0) at Milbury Lake Community Stadium

2 Orrville (10-1) vs. 3 Marion Pleasant (9-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field

Region 19

1 Ironton (10-1) vs. 4 Amanda-Clearcreek (9-2) at Jackson Alumni Stadium

2 West Lafayette Ridgewood (11-0) vs. 3 Wheelersburg (8-3) at Lancaster Fulton Field

Region 20

1 Cincinnati Taft (10-1) vs. 4 West Liberty-Salem (10-1) at Miamisburg Holland Field

2 West Jefferson (10-1) vs. 3 Springfield Shawnee (9-2) at London Bowlus Field

Division VI – Games at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15

Region 21

1 New Middletown Springfield (11-0) vs. 4 Glouster Trimble (11-0) at St. Clairsville Red Devil Stadium

2 Mogadore (10-1) vs. 3 Beverly Fort Frye (11-0) at Byesville Meadowbrook Eugene Capers Field

Region 22

8 Carey (6-5) vs. 5 Jeromesville Hillsdale (8-3) at Willard Football Stadium

2 Attica Seneca East (10-1) vs. 3 Howard East Knox (11-0) at Marion Harding Ohio Health Field at Harding Stadium

Region 23

8 Sherwood Fairview (10-1) vs. 5 Anna (10-1) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field

2 Liberty Center (10-1) vs. 3 Archbold (10-1) at Napoleon Charles Buckenmeyer Stadium – Morley’s Field

Region 24

1 Chillicothe Southeastern (11-0) vs. 4 Covington (9-2) at Xenia Doug Adams Stadium

7 Grandview Heights (7-4) vs. 6 Mechanicsburg (9-2) at Hilliard Darby Stadium

Division VII – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16

Region 25

1 Cuyahoga Heights (9-1) vs. 5 Warren John F. Kennedy (8-3) at Ravenna Portage Community Bank Stadium Harry Gilchrist Field

2 Lucas (9-2) vs. 6 Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas (7-3) at Canal Fulton Northwest Don Schalmo Field at Dr. Martin Smilek Stadium

Region 26

1 Leipsic (10-1) vs. 5 Edgerton (9-2) at Napoleon Charles Buckenmeyer Stadium – Morley’s Field

2 Norwalk St. Paul (9-2) vs. 3 Hamler Patrick Henry (8-3) at Fremont Ross Don Paul Stadium

Region 27

1 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (10-1) vs. 4 Waterford (9-2) at Thornville Sheridan Paul Culver Jr. Stadium

2 Newark Catholic (8-3) vs. 3 Shadyside (8-3) at Byesville Meadowbrook Eugene Capers Field

Region 28

8 New Bremen (8-3) vs. 5 Lima Perry (8-3) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

2 Maria Stein Marion Local (9-2) vs. 3 Fort Loramie (10-1) at St. Mary’s Memorial Roughrider Athletic Complex