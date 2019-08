Brian Rey’s double to the fence in left-center field brought in the winning run from second base with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Bowling Green Hot Rods 6-5 on Wednesday night. The win was the third “walk-off” victory of the year for the Dragons.

The Dragons have won the first two games of the four-game series against the first place Hot Rods. They won Tuesday’s game 6-1. On Wednesday, they held a 5-2 lead through six innings before Bowling Green scored one in the seventh and two in the eighth to tie it at 5-5.