Hot start lifts Dayton to 67-54 win over George Washington

FAIRFAX, Va. – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team made six of its first seven shots and never trailed Sunday in a 67-54 win over George Washington. The Colonials fought back to cut Dayton’s lead to four late, but the Flyers scored eight of the next 10 points to put the game away.

Dayton is 8-3 on the year, and 4-2 in the Atlantic 10. GW is 3-9, and 2-3.

Jalen Crutcher led a trio of UD players in double figures. Crutcher had 23 points, while Ibi Watson and Mustapha Amzil each added 10.

GAME BREAKDOWN

First Half: Dayton 35, George Washington 22

· Dayton jumped out to an 11-2 lead in the first four minutes with baskets from four different Flyers.

· UD scored five more unanswered points (13-0 run in total) to force a GW timeout with the score 16-2 at the 14:25 mark. Dayton had six baskets from all five starters at this point, with four assists from three different players.

· The Flyers maintained the advantage through the next three media timeouts, leading 21-6 with 11:45 to go in the half, 26-9 at 7 7:54 and 31-15 at 3:07.

· George Washington had five of the last seven points of the half to make the halftime score Dayton 35, GW 22.

· UD shot 54% from the floor, 58% from beyond the arc, while holding George Washington to 33% and 14% shooting.

· Turnovers were even at five apiece.

Second Half: Dayton 67, George Washington 54

· The Flyers maintained their double-digit lead in the first eight minutes, staying ahead by 12 at the first two breaks.

· A seven-minute field goal drought brought GW back into the game (51-47) with 6:45 left in the game.

· Three unanswered UD buckets (two by Jalen Crutcher) made it a 10-point game (59-49) at the 3:42 mark.

· Dayton would take it out to 16 (67-51) before a GW trey with 13 seconds left made the final score 67-54.

BY THE NUMBERS

· Jalen Crutcher led UD with a game-high 23 points (5-7 from downtown). It was his fourth 20-point game of the season.

· Freshman Mustapha Amzil reached double figures for the sixth time in six career games.

· Jordy Tshimanga was more than solid in his 100th collegiate game. He had nine points (3-3 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes.

· Also in the post, freshmen Zimi Nwokeji and Moulaye Sissoko combined for 10 points (5-6 FG) and five rebounds.

· The Flyers had a season-high 19 assists on 24 baskets in the game. Three players Elijah Weaver, Ibi Watson and Crutcher – had at least four assists, with Weaver leading with six.

· Dayton also had a season-low nine turnovers.

· UD shot over 50% from the field for the sixth time this season. The Flyers are 6-0 in those games.

UP NEXT

· The same two teams will meet in Dayton on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

· This is the first time UD will play the same team in back-to-back regular season games in 27 years. The Flyers played Marquette on Feb. 20 and 23, 1994.