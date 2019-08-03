Hot Rods race past Dragons 5-1

Dayton, OHIO (WDTN) Bowling Green’s Jordan Qsar belted two home runs and drove in three runs to lead the Hot Rods to a 5-1 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Friday night. With the win, the Hot Rods avoided a sweep of the four-game series and snapped the Dragons three-game winning streak.

Bowling Green built a 3-0 lead with single runs in the first, third, and fourth innings. Qsar’s solo homer in the fourth gave them a three-run lead. Dayton scored its only run of the night on a long home run to left field by Juan Martinez in the bottom of the fourth to make it 3-1. The homer was Martinez’s sixth of the season.

The Dragons had several scoring chances after the Martinez home run but could not get the big hit. They were 1 for 10 with men on base and 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position on the night. Qsar’s second homer of the night, a two-run blast in the eighth, closed out the scoring.

Dragons starting pitcher Jhon De Jesus lasted just two innings, throwing 55 pitches. De Jesus (2-11) allowed one run on three hits with no walks and three strikeouts to absorb the loss.

Andrew McDonald followed De Jesus to start the third and worked three innings of long relief, allowing two runs on two hits with four walks and no strikeouts. Adrian Rodriguez replaced McDonald to start the sixth and finished the game, tossing four innings and allowing two runs on only one hit with two walks and five strikeouts.

The Dragons finished the night with six hits. Martinez led the offensive with a home run and single.

Up Next: The Dragons (18-22, 46-64) remain home to open a new four-game series against the Lake County Captains (22-18, 62-47) on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at Fifth Third Field. Lyon Richardson (2-8, 4.66) will start for the Dragons against Lake County’s Eli Lingos (2-2, 4.24). The game will be televised on Dayton’s CW (channel 26; Spectrum cable channels 13 and 1013).

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE AM. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2. All Saturday and Sunday home games are televised on Dayton’s CW (channel 26; Spectrum cable channels 13 and 1013).