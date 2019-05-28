Hot Rods race past Dragons 10-5

The Bowling Green Hot Rods erased an early 5-0 deficit as they battled back to defeat the Dayton Dragons 10-5 on Monday afternoon. The Hot Rods completed a sweep of the four-game series and handed the Dragons their sixth straight loss.

Chris Betts hit two home runs for Bowling Green, giving him 10 on the year and three in the series. In the four-game set, Bowling Green collected 57 hits and scored 31 runs on the way to the sweep. The Hot Rods lead the Midwest League in team batting and improved their record to 31-20.

The Dragons jumped out to a quick lead with three runs in the top of the first inning. Michael Siani hit the first pitch of the game down the right field line for a double, stole third, and scored on Brian Rey’s ground out to make it 1-0. Pabel Manzanero reached on an infield single and Jay Schuyler walked. Juan Martinez followed with a triple off the right-center field fence to drive in both runners and give the Dragons a 3-0 lead.

The Dragons added two more runs in the second inning. Carlos Rivero reached on a bunt single and with one out, Michael Siani was hit by a pitch. Reniel Ozuna followed with a looping single to right field and Rivero beat the tag at the plate for the Dragons fourth run as Siani went to third. Rey followed with his second run-scoring ground out of the day to make it 5-0.

Bowling Green started back in the bottom of the second when Grant Witherspoon connected on a solo home run, his fifth of the year, to make it 5-1. In the third, Betts smashed a two-run homer to make it 5-3, and the Hot Rods tied the game with two more runs in the fourth.

Betts connected on a lead-off homer against Dragons reliever Andrew McDonald to start the fifth inning to give Bowling Green a 6-5 lead. Betts’ second homer of the day was his 10th of the season. The Hot Rods added two more runs in the fifth and two in the seventh to close out the scoring.

Dragons starting pitcher Lyon Richardson worked the first four innings, allowing five runs on eight hits with one walk and two strikeouts. The loss was charged to reliever Andrew McDonald (0-1), who pitched the fifth inning and allowed three runs on four hits. Matt Pidich followed McDonald and tossed two innings, allowing two unearned run on two hits with a walk and a strikeout. Moises Nova tossed a perfect final inning, striking out two.

The Dragons finished the day with eight hits by eight different players. The double by Siani and the triple by Martinez were the Dragons two extra base hits.

Up Next: The Dragons (15-36) return home to Fifth Third Field to open a three-game series on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. against the Lansing Lugnuts. Connor Curlis (0-1, 3.86) will make his second start of the year for the Dragons while Lansing will counter with Cobi Johnson (1-3, 3.99).

