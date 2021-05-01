Host Browns add speed, versatility in NFL draft

A display screen displayes Cleveland Browns pick Tommy Togiai, a defensive tackle at Ohio State, in the fourth round of the NFL football draft, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cleveland shined for three days hosting the NFL draft. So did the Browns. Riding the momentum from their first playoff appearance in nearly 20 years last season and a successful run through free agency this winter, the Browns added more defensive speed, versatility and depth.

They selected eight players, five of them on defense to continue an offseason overhaul on that side of the ball. The second-round selection of Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was the one that most excited Cleveland’s coaches, who feel he’s an ideal fit for their scheme.