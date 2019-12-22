Holden turns in career game as Raiders down Toledo

CHICAGO – The No. 13/12 University of Dayton men's basketball team fell to Colorado 78-76 in overtime at the Chicago Legends, played at the United Center. Dayton is now to 9-2 on the season (with both losses in overtime) while Colorado improves to 10-2.

The Flyers were led by Jalen Crutcher with 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting, with five rebounds and four assists. Two additional Flyers scored in double figures -- Obi Toppin (17 points) and Rodney Chatman (12).

GAME BREAKDOWN1st Half: Dayton 36, Colorado 32• The Flyers started off the game by going on an 8-2 run. • Shortly after, Dayton went on an 11-0 run over a three-minute period that extended the lead to 19-5 and forced a Colorado timeout.• The Buffaloes responded by going on a 6-0 run over 1:58 to cut the Flyers lead to 19-11. • Colorado fought to cut the Flyers lead, and eventually came within two points of being tied. • Rodney Chatman led the Flyers with 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting. • Dayton shot 57.1% from the floor compared to Colorado shooting 42.9% from the floor.• The Flyers outscored the Buffaloes in the paint 24-16. • Dayton held the lead for 19:30 of the half with the game being tied for 0:30.

2nd Half: Dayton 66, Colorado 66• Colorado went on a 6-0 run early in the half to move the score to 42-40 and take their first lead of the game.• The Buffaloes extended their lead to 51-44 forcing Dayton to call a timeout at the 11:51 mark.• The Flyers responded by going on a 5-2 run to cut Colorado's lead down and bring the score to 53-49.• Ryan Mikesell hit a three-pointer that was followed by a dunk by Trey Landers to cut the Buffaloes' lead to two points.• With 1:56 left in the game, Obi Toppin threw down a dunk to cut Colorado's lead to one point. • The Flyers defense forced Colorado into a scoring drought that lasted for over four minutes until the end of the half.• Obi Toppin hit a three-point field goal with seconds left that tied the game and forced overtime.• Dayton shot 40.7% from the field during the half compared to Colorado shooting 32.4% from the field.• Colorado outrebounded Dayton 25-15 in the half.• Dayton and Colorado both scored 15 points in the paint.

Overtime: Dayton 76, Colorado 78• Obi Toppin started overtime by making a driving layup to give the Flyers their first lead in over 14 minutes. • The Buffaloes responded by taking a three-point lead. • Ryan Mikesell made a second-chance layup to give Dayton a 72-71 lead.• Jalen Crutcher hit a lay-up with 10.5 seconds left in overtime to give the Flyers a 76-75 lead.• Colorado guard D'Shawn Schwartz hit a buzzer-beater three-point field goal to win the game.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS• Dayton shot 50% from the field for the game compared to Colorado's 40% field goal percentage.• The Flyers outscored the Buffaloes in the paint 50-36.• Dayton shot 37% from beyond the three-point line. • Eight Flyers scored during the game.• Dayton starters combined to score 63 points for the Flyers.• UD won the bench point battle 13-8, thanks to nine from Ibi Watson.• Colorado outrebounded Dayton 42-32.• The Flyers held the lead for 27:13 of the game. The game was tied three times and there were seven lead changes.• Colorado shot 66.7% from the field during overtime, whereas the Flyers shot only 55.6% from the field during overtime.

UP NEXT• Dayton returns home, to a sold-out UD Arena, to face Grambling State on Monday. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. • UD will then close out the non-conference schedule with North Florida on Dec. 30.