High School Sports

Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
82°
LIVE NOW
First at 4 is streaming
Dayton
82°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Miami Valley News
Most Read on WDTN.com
What happened to Gabby Petito?
Coronavirus in Ohio
Ohio
Saving You Money
Jamie’s Journey
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. and World
Crime
Entertainment News
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Oakwood public safety officer died Tuesday
Top Stories
Sentencing in Takoda Collins murder, Montgomery Co. …
Video
BGC Dayton to reveal $20,000 teen room update
Gallery
Lt. with OSP Springfield Post died while off-duty
‘The search now is really on’: Dog the Bounty Hunter …
Video
Weather
Daily Forecast
Jamie’s Journey
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Storm Team 2 Weather App
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
2 NEWS Live Stream
Video Center
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Sports
The Big Game
Operation Football
Athlete of the Month
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
OSU
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Japan 2020
Operation Football Scoreboard
Top Stories
Myles Garrett named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
Top Stories
Reds eliminated from playoffs with 7-1 loss to White …
3rd ranked Oakwood stays undefeated with 3-0 win
Video
Day says Stroud remains OSU's starting quarterback
Video
Votto slams 2 HR’s Reds stay alive for playoffs 13-1 …
Working For You
Feeding America
Celebrating Mark Allan
Remarkable Women of Dayton
Honoring Black History
Mental Health in Ohio
Give A Little Love
Coats for Kids
Clear the Shelters
I Love Dayton
United Rehabilitation Services
Food For Friends
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Miami Valley domestic violence resources
Buy Local
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
RMHC gives family from Russia home far away from …
Video
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage: Dayton man involved …
Video
95-year-old steel guitar legend preparing for annual …
Video
Darke County historical church closed since 1905 …
Video
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Recipes
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Power Swabs Removes Stains
Video
Top Stories
Tailgating tips & sips
Video
Top Stories
18th Annual Chocolate Festival
Video
Wild Wednesday with the Columbus Zoo
Video
Pumpkin Spice-Infused Coffee and Cream
Video
Pandemic Phone Scams to Know About
Video
Programming
Live Shows
Video Center
Dayton’s CW
What’s on WDTN?
What’s on Dayton’s CW
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
NewsNation Channel Finder
Bounce TV
Court TV Mystery
Jobs
More
About WDTN
Contests
WDTN/Dayton’s CW Contest Winners
WDTN Newsletters
Meet The Team
Report It
BestReviews
Work For Us
WDTN 2 NEWS App
Storm Team 2 Weather App
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
High School Sports
Team of the Week: Eaton Eagles
Top High School Sports Headlines
Team of the Week: Springfield Wildcats
Team of the Week: Stebbins Indians
Operation Football preview: Tri-Village Patriots
Operation Football preview: Piqua Indians
Wright State University to host OHSAA volleyball …
Twelve schools make-up the new WOAC
More High School Sports
UD Arena to host OHSAA Basketball State Tournaments …
Centerville wins D1 Championship
Botkins wins D4 Championship
OHSAA State Semifinals: Centerville beats undefeated …
Botkins makes history with semifinals win
High school basketball teams to compete in Top Gun …
UD Arena to host OHSAA Basketball State Tournaments
Trending Stories from WDTN.com
‘The search now is really on’: Dog the Bounty Hunter …
Takoda Collins' father sentenced to 51 years to life
Sheriff IDs 6-year-old hit, killed in Miami County
Lt. with OSP Springfield Post died while off-duty
Trotwood-Madison High School ends lockdown
Oakwood public safety officer died Tuesday
Dollar Tree breaks the $1 price barrier
Springboro Schools to start quarantine pilot
USPS deliveries will take longer starting this week
Springboro Park locks restrooms due to vandalism
Most Read on WDTN.com
As Seen on 2 News
Dayton Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns in-person
Miami Valley vaccine clinics administering Pfizer …
Darke County hospital latest to report high patient …
View All As Seen on 2 NEWS
Trending Stories
‘The search now is really on’: Dog the Bounty Hunter …
Takoda Collins' father sentenced to 51 years to life
Sheriff IDs 6-year-old hit, killed in Miami County
Lt. with OSP Springfield Post died while off-duty
Trotwood-Madison High School ends lockdown
Storm Team 2 Forecast
More from Storm Team 2
Don't Miss
Disney World announces fanciful foods for 50th anniversary
Hot housing market: Burned home listed for almost …
Fat Bear Week 2021 is here!
USPS deliveries will take longer starting this week
1 woodpecker, 22 other species declared extinct
As Seen on 2 News
Dayton Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns in-person
Miami Valley vaccine clinics administering Pfizer …
Darke County hospital latest to report high patient …
View All As Seen on 2 NEWS