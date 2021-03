VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The top high school basketball teams will go head to head in the Top Gun Showcase starting Saturday.

The event will feature nine of the best teams around the country and Canada. The showcase will be on March 7 and 8 at Vandalia-Butler High School.

No local teams will participate in the showcase. Due to COVID restrictions only 600 fans will be allowed to attend each session.

For more information, visit www.flyintothehoop.com/topgun