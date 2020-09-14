Herta leads 1-2-3 Andretti sweep at Mid-Ohio

LEXINGTON, Ohio (AP) — Colton Herta led an Andretti Autosport resurrection as the struggling team swept the podium at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and earned its first victory of the season. Herta started on the pole and cleanly made it through a dicey opening turn as the 20-year-old won for the third time in his career. He led teammates Alexander Rossi and Ryan Hunter-Reay in a sweep for the Andretti group. It was the first Andretti podium sweep since 2005. Scott Dixon finished 10th for the second consecutive day at Mid-Ohio and his points lead has been cut to 72 points.

