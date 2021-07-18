Hernandez homers; Dragons win 8-4 on Sunday

DAYTON, Ohio – Miguel Hernandez hit a home run and drove in three runs to lead the Dayton Dragons to an 8-4 win over the Great Lakes Loons on Sunday afternoon. A crowd of 6,679 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark.

The win allowed the Dragons to split the 12-game homestand, going 6-6. They won the first four games, lost the next six, and won the last two.

The Dragons featured a consistent offensive attack, scoring runs in five different innings. They collected 11 hits, including two each by Hernandez, Jacob Hurtubise, James Free, and Alex McGarry. Free and McGarry each drove in two runs.

The Dragons jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, getting a run-scoring double from Free followed by an RBI single by McGarry. Great Lakes scored in the top of the third, but in every inning in which the Loons scored, the Dragons responded with at least one run in the bottom half of the same inning. Free delivered a run-scoring single in the bottom of the third to give the Dragons a 3-1 lead, and Hernandez hit a solo home run in the fifth, his second homer of the year, to make it 4-1.

After Great Lakes scored in the top of the sixth to make it 4-2, Hernandez delivered a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth to give the Dragons a 6-2 lead. Great Lakes scored two in the top of the seventh to make it 6-4, but the Dragons again responded with two runs in the bottom of the seventh. McGarry had a run-scoring single, and Michael Siani also drove in a run with base hit to make it 8-4 and close out the scoring.

Dragons starting pitcher Jacques Pucheu allowed just one hit and one run in four innings before being lifted after throwing 78 pitches. Matt Gill (2-0) threw the next two innings, allowing one run, to earn the win. Pedro Garcia pitched out of a one-out, bases loaded jam in the seventh with the tying and go-ahead runners on base, getting a pop-out and strikeout to hold a two-run lead.

Notes: The Dragons were 6 for 12 with runners in scoring position…Francisco Urbaez had one hit to extend his hitting streak to 13 straight games, matching Brian Rey for longest of the year by a Dragons player.

The Race: With the win, the Dragons moved back into first place, one-half game ahead of both Great Lakes and Lake County in the East Division of the High-A Central League.

Up Next: The Dragons (36-29) do not play on Monday. They open a six-game series in Fort Wayne, Indiana on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Fort Wayne TinCaps (29-36). Carson Spiers (1-1, 4.79) will pitch for Dayton.