‘Here we go Brownies, here we go!’: Fans fight cold, sleep to welcome Cleveland Browns home

by: Talia Naquin

Editor’s Note: The video may contain language some find offensive.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Throngs of fans surrounded the fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in the wee hours of the morning Monday for a chance to see their postseason-winning Cleveland Browns.

Fans, young and old, were hugging, cheering, chanting, and waving Browns flags, even before the Browns touched down back in the Land.

About 100 people gathered together for the welcome home.

The Browns finally got home around 3 a.m.

Players reacted by honking their car horns as they drove away from the airport.

