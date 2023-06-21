DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Austin Hendrick’s two-out, run-scoring single in the bottom of the eighth inning broke a scoreless tie and three Dayton pitchers combined on a six-hit shutout as the Dragons defeated the Lake County Captains 1-0 on Wednesday night.

The Dragons improved to 33-32 in the first half, with the final game of the half scheduled for Thursday night.

A crowd of 7,461 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

It was a 0-0 game heading into the bottom of the eighth inning when the Dragons produced the first and only run of the game. Ashton Creal was hit by a pitch to start the inning, and Jack Rogers singled through the middle with one out to move Creal to third. After Austin Callahan struck out for the second out of the inning, Hendrick hit the first pitch into center field for a base hit to bring in Creal and give the Dragons the lead.

“First pitch sinker,” said Hendrick. “He just kind of left something over the plate and I put a good swing on it.”

Reliever Jake Gozzo, who had tossed a scoreless eighth inning, worked a perfect ninth to close out the Dragons win. The Dragons notched their first 1-0 victory since April 29, 2022 when they defeated Fort Wayne.

The victory lifted the Dragons into second place in the Midwest League East Division, one-half game ahead of West Michigan.

“We’ve got guys that can throw, guys that can swing it, that was a good demonstration,” said Hendrick. “We fought to the end. Pitching was outstanding. There was timely hitting. Jack Rogers at the end with the knock to get it going. That’s what it takes. That was a great team win.”

Dayton starting pitcher Chase Petty fired four scoreless innings to lower his earned run average on the year to 1.29. Petty allowed four hits but walked no one and struck out five.

Reliever Carson Rudd followed Petty to the mound and worked three scoreless innings, allowing two hits and no walks with one strikeout.

Gozzo (4-2) tossed the final two frames to earn the win, allowing one walk but no hits with two strikeouts. Gozzo has not allowed a run over his last nine outings covering 12.1 innings, earning two wins and four saves. He lowered his ERA for the year to 0.96.

Notes: Rogers went 1 for 3 with a walk to extend his hitting streak to 11 straight games, matching the team’s season high set by Edwin Arroyo from May 31 to June 11.

Up Next: The Dragons (33-32) will host Lake County (30-34) in the third game of the six-game series and the final game of the first half season on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Thomas Farr (1-3, 3.73) is scheduled to start for Dayton.